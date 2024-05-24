Liontrust Adjusts Stake in Eckoh PLC

Eckoh plc (GB:ECK) has released an update.

Eckoh PLC has notified the market of a significant change in ownership, with Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquiring voting rights that crossed a threshold on May 23, 2024. The total voting rights now held by Liontrust stands at 13.045%, a slight decrease from the previous notification. The transaction solidifies Liontrust’s position as a major shareholder in the UK-based Eckoh PLC.

