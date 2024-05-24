News & Insights

Stocks

Liontrust Adjusts Stake in Eckoh PLC

May 24, 2024 — 12:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eckoh plc (GB:ECK) has released an update.

Eckoh PLC has notified the market of a significant change in ownership, with Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquiring voting rights that crossed a threshold on May 23, 2024. The total voting rights now held by Liontrust stands at 13.045%, a slight decrease from the previous notification. The transaction solidifies Liontrust’s position as a major shareholder in the UK-based Eckoh PLC.

For further insights into GB:ECK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.