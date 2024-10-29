Liontrust Adjusts Stake in Future PLC

Future plc (GB:FUTR) has released an update.

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP has adjusted its stake in Future PLC, with its voting rights now standing at 5.0835% following a recent acquisition or disposal. This change signifies a slight increase from the previous 5.081%, indicating active management of their investment position in the UK-based media company. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects strategic changes in shareholder influence at Future PLC.

For further insights into GB:FUTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.