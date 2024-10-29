News & Insights

Liontrust Adjusts Stake in Future PLC

October 29, 2024 — 06:17 am EDT

Future plc (GB:FUTR) has released an update.

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP has adjusted its stake in Future PLC, with its voting rights now standing at 5.0835% following a recent acquisition or disposal. This change signifies a slight increase from the previous 5.081%, indicating active management of their investment position in the UK-based media company. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects strategic changes in shareholder influence at Future PLC.

