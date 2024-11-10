Liontown Resources Updates Production Plans Amid Lithium Price Drop

Liontown Resources Limited (AU:LTR) has released an update.
Liontown Resources is adapting to the current low-price lithium market by revising its production plans for the Kathleen Valley project, aiming for a 2.8Mtpa production rate by the end of FY27. The company is focusing on high-margin ore to reduce costs, with expected operating costs of A$775 – 855 per dmt for H2 FY25. Additionally, Liontown plans to achieve up to A$100 million in cost reductions through its Business Optimisation Program, ensuring long-term shareholder value.
