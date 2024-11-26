Liontown Resources Updates on Director’s Stock Holdings

Liontown Resources Limited (AU:LTR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Liontown Resources Limited announced a change in Director Jennifer Morris’s interests, as her 500,000 unlisted options, each priced at $2.45 and expiring on November 23, 2024, have expired. This leaves her holding 141,619 fully paid ordinary shares indirectly. Investors might want to keep an eye on any further changes in director holdings as they could impact shareholder value.
For further insights into AU:LTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- OpenAI’s Text-Video Generator Sora Leaked by Artists in Protest
- Palantir’s Gets New Street-High Price Target from Analysts on Nasdaq Shift
- ‘A Leader in the Modern Knudsen Movement’: Bank of America Applauds Palantir Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.