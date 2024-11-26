Liontown Resources Updates on Director’s Stock Holdings

Liontown Resources Limited (AU:LTR) has released an update.

Liontown Resources Limited announced a change in Director Jennifer Morris’s interests, as her 500,000 unlisted options, each priced at $2.45 and expiring on November 23, 2024, have expired. This leaves her holding 141,619 fully paid ordinary shares indirectly. Investors might want to keep an eye on any further changes in director holdings as they could impact shareholder value.

