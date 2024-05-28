Liontown Resources Touts Major Lithium Deposits

Liontown Resources Limited (AU:LTR) has released an update.

Liontown Resources Limited, an emerging lithium producer, has reported robust mineral resource estimates for its Kathleen Valley and Buldania Projects, with significant lithium oxide deposits identified. The company’s recent presentation highlights a total of 156 million tonnes at the Kathleen Valley Project and 15 million tonnes at the Buldania Project, emphasizing the potential for growth in the lithium market. However, they caution investors about forward-looking statements, as these involve risks and are based on assumptions that may change in the future.

