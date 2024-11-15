News & Insights

Liontown Resources Issues Over 1.15 Million New Shares

November 15, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Liontown Resources Limited (AU:LTR) has released an update.

Liontown Resources Limited has announced the issuance of over 1.15 million fully paid ordinary shares, marking a strategic move that could impact its market standing. This development may attract the attention of investors seeking opportunities in the mining sector. The new shares are set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), potentially boosting the company’s liquidity and financial flexibility.

