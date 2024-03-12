News & Insights

Liontown Resources enters $363 mln debt facility for lithium project ramp-up

March 12, 2024 — 07:01 pm EDT

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

March 13 (Reuters) - Australia's Liontown Resources LTR.AX said on Wednesday it has entered a A$550 million ($363.2 million) debt facility for the planned ramp-up and expansion of its flagship Kathleen Valley lithium project in Western Australia.

The debt facility would ensure that the project is funded through first production and ramp up to 3 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) base case.

"The debt facility provides financial certainty and sufficient time for Liontown to complete the previously announced review of Kathleen Valley's 4 Mtpa expansion," the miner said.

The company said in January it was reviewing the project to lower near-term funding needs, which could include delaying its 4 Mtpa underground development, other mine plan adjustments, and further cost cuts.

($1 = 1.5142 Australian dollars)

