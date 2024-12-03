Liontown Resources Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Liontown Resources Limited (AU:LTR) has released an update.

Liontown Resources Limited announced a significant change in the shareholding of their director, Shane McLeay, with an acquisition of 100,000 ordinary shares valued at $72,000. This transaction increases McLeay’s indirect stake in the company to a total of 280,409 shares, reflecting confidence in the company’s future prospects. Investors might find this move notable as it could signal positive developments within Liontown Resources.

