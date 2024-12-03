News & Insights

Stocks

Liontown Resources Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

December 03, 2024 — 12:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Liontown Resources Limited (AU:LTR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Liontown Resources Limited announced a significant change in the shareholding of their director, Shane McLeay, with an acquisition of 100,000 ordinary shares valued at $72,000. This transaction increases McLeay’s indirect stake in the company to a total of 280,409 shares, reflecting confidence in the company’s future prospects. Investors might find this move notable as it could signal positive developments within Liontown Resources.

For further insights into AU:LTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LINRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.