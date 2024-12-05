Liontown Resources Director Boosts Stake with Share Purchase

Liontown Resources Limited (AU:LTR) has released an update.

Liontown Resources Limited has announced a significant increase in the shareholding of its director, Adrienne Parker, who acquired an additional 15,000 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This acquisition raises her total holding to 25,100 shares, signaling a strong vote of confidence in the company’s prospects.

