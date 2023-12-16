LIONTOWN RESOURCES (ASX:LTR) Price Target Decreased by 9.51% to 1.88

The average one-year price target for LIONTOWN RESOURCES (ASX:LTR) has been revised to 1.88 / share. This is an decrease of 9.51% from the prior estimate of 2.08 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 2.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.73% from the latest reported closing price of 1.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in LIONTOWN RESOURCES. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 19.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTR is 0.53%, a decrease of 23.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.92% to 115,239K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,050K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,704K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTR by 4.76% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 19,680K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,011K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTR by 8.71% over the last quarter.

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 16,242K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,905K shares, representing a decrease of 10.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTR by 10.05% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,839K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,659K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTR by 4.17% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,828K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,731K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTR by 3.26% over the last quarter.

