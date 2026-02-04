Liontown (LINRF) Price Target Increased by 87.10% to 1.19

The average one-year price target for Liontown (OTCPK:LINRF) has been revised to $1.19 / share. This is an increase of 87.10% from the prior estimate of $0.64 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.44 to a high of $1.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.21% from the latest reported closing price of $0.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liontown. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 17.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LINRF is 0.78%, an increase of 14.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.84% to 131,127K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 28,851K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,379K shares , representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LINRF by 2.69% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,921K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,039K shares , representing an increase of 18.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LINRF by 66.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 16,954K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,610K shares , representing an increase of 19.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LINRF by 28.73% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 13,723K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,135K shares , representing an increase of 11.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LINRF by 57.57% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 11,014K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,789K shares , representing an increase of 11.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LINRF by 56.29% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.