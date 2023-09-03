Liontown gets sweetened $4.3 bln buyout offer from Albemarle

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Australia's Liontown Resources LTR.AX said on Monday it recommended a revised takeover offer from U.S.-based Albemarle Corp ALB.N valuing the company at A$6.6 billion ($4.26 billion).

The new offer price is A$3 per share, higher than A$2.5 the company received in March.

($1 = 1.5504 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Poonam Behura; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.