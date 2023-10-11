News & Insights

Liontown extends due diligence by a week for Albemarle's $4.2 bln buyout

October 11, 2023 — 06:21 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Australia's Liontown Resources LTR.AX on Thursday said it has determined to extend the exclusive due diligence period by a week for its proposed A$6.6 billion ($4.23 billion) buyout by U.S. firm Albemarle Corp. ALB.N

($1 = 1.5591 Australian dollars)

