Liontown extends due diligence by a week for Albemarle's $4.2 bln buyout

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Australia's Liontown Resources LTR.AX on Thursday said it has determined to extend the exclusive due diligence period by a week for its proposed A$6.6 billion ($4.23 billion) buyout by U.S. firm Albemarle Corp. ALB.N

($1 = 1.5591 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.