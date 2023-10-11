News & Insights

Liontown extends due diligence by a week for $4.2 bln buyout by Albemarle

October 11, 2023 — 06:40 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Lithium miner Liontown Resources LTR.AX on Thursday said it would extend the exclusive due diligence period by a week for its proposed A$6.6 billion ($4.23 billion) buyout by U.S. firm Albemarle Corp. ALB.N.

Liontown had earlier indicated that it has granted the U.S.- based chemical manufacturing company a four-week exclusive due diligence period to enable Albemarle to put forward a binding offer.

Albemarle's due diligence is substantially complete and it requires a short extension, Liontown said.

Liontown had backed the buyout offer from Albemarle, the world's largest lithium producer, which valued the company at about A$3 per share.

Hancock Prospecting, a firm controlled by local billionare Gina Rinehart, has now picked up a 19.9% stake in Liontown which might hamper the takeover attempts from the U.S. mining giant.

Albemarle needs 75% support from Liontown investors who vote on the deal to succeed with its bid.

($1 = 1.5591 Australian dollars)

