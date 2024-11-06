News & Insights

Lionsgate Studios price target lowered to $8 from $9 at Morgan Stanley

November 06, 2024

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Lionsgate (LGF.A) Studios (LION) to $8 from $9 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm lowers Lionsgate Entertainment (LGF.B) OIBDA estimates by about 10% in FY25-27, and lowers them 10%-15% at Lionsgate Studios, due to box office underperformance, subsequent carryover effects, and growth off a lower base. The separation appears on track for year-end 2024, which the firm calls “a key catalyst for unlocking Studio value.”

