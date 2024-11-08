Lionsgate Studios price target lowered to $10 from $12 at Seaport Research

Seaport Research analyst David Joyce lowered the firm’s price target on Lionsgate Studios (LION) to $10 from $12 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm believes it will take some more time for execution on the production strategy to “right itself” and become more evident, the analyst tells investors.

