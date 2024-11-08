News & Insights

Stocks
LION

Lionsgate Studios price target lowered to $10 from $12 at Seaport Research

November 08, 2024 — 09:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Seaport Research analyst David Joyce lowered the firm’s price target on Lionsgate Studios (LION) to $10 from $12 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm believes it will take some more time for execution on the production strategy to “right itself” and become more evident, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LION:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LION

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.