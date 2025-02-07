Lionsgate Studios (LION) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Lionsgate Studios Corphares (Symbol: LION) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.69, changing hands as high as $8.25 per share. Lionsgate Studios Corphares shares are currently trading up about 11.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LION shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LION's low point in its 52 week range is $6.13 per share, with $12.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.29.

