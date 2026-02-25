Lionsgate Studios (LION) Price Target Increased by 12.43% to 11.28

The average one-year price target for Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) has been revised to $11.28 / share. This is an increase of 12.43% from the prior estimate of $10.03 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.19% from the latest reported closing price of $8.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lionsgate Studios. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LION is 0.22%, an increase of 15.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.11% to 272,708K shares. The put/call ratio of LION is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mhr Fund Management holds 37,648K shares representing 12.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Liberty 77 Capital holds 37,548K shares representing 12.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 10,087K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,887K shares , representing a decrease of 27.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LION by 26.25% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 9,928K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,199K shares , representing an increase of 7.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LION by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Anson Funds Management holds 9,557K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,014K shares , representing an increase of 26.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LION by 87.50% over the last quarter.

