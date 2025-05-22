LIONSGATE STUDIOS Earnings Results: $LION Reports Quarterly Earnings

LIONSGATE STUDIOS ($LION) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, missing estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $1,069,700,000, beating estimates of $1,003,442,003 by $66,257,997.
LIONSGATE STUDIOS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of LIONSGATE STUDIOS stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 3,961,750 shares (-95.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,594,272
- BAYBERRY CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 3,332,671 shares (+830.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,895,052
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 837,774 shares (+72.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,258,171
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 653,460 shares (+20.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,881,346
- ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP added 375,409 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,804,305
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 296,932 shares (-76.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,218,082
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 275,839 shares (+198.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,060,517
