Is Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. is one of 246 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Lionsgate Studios Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LION's full-year earnings has moved 210% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, LION has gained about 73.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -11% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Lionsgate Studios Corp. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Malibu Boats (MBUU), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.2%.

Over the past three months, Malibu Boats' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 26.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Lionsgate Studios Corp. belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 14.9% this year, meaning that LION is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Malibu Boats, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. Currently, this 21-stock industry is ranked #107. The industry has moved +2.6% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Lionsgate Studios Corp. and Malibu Boats as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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