Is Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 246 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Lionsgate Studios Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LION's full-year earnings has moved 210% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, LION has gained about 48.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -8.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Lionsgate Studios Corp. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Monarch Casino (MCRI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 30.5%.

In Monarch Casino's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 18.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Lionsgate Studios Corp. belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry, a group that includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 13.9% so far this year, meaning that LION is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Monarch Casino belongs to the Gaming industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #159. The industry has moved -18.9% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Lionsgate Studios Corp. and Monarch Casino as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.