Lionsgate Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Shares Rise on Strong TV Growth

Lionsgate ( LGF.A ) reported adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents. The company had reported adjusted earnings of 27 cents in the year-ago quarter.



LGF.A’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 82.5%.



Revenues decreased 0.5% year over year to $970.5 million but beat the consensus mark by 4.62%.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Quote

Post fiscal third-quarter results, LGF.A shares rose 2.99% in the pre-market trading. In the year-to-date period, LGF.A shares have lost 2.2%, underperforming the Zacks Film and Television Production and Distribution industry’s return of 44.6%.

Segmental Details of LGF.A

Motion Picture (43.3% of revenues) revenues decreased 30.2% year over year to $309.2 million. The segment generated a profit of $83.6 million, down 16.7% year over year.



Television Production (56.7% of revenues) revenues increased 62.9% year over year to $404.6 million. Segmental profit was $60.9 million, up 651.9% year over year.



The Media Networks segment (35.5% of revenues) reported revenues of $344.5 million, which decreased 17.4% year over year. Segmental profit dipped 70.9% to $24.9 million.



Starz Networks’ revenues decreased 1.4% year over year to $341.9 million.



Other revenues in the quarter fell 96.3% year over year to $2.6 million.



Total global subscribers, including STARZPLAY Arabia (a non-consolidated equity method investee), decreased sequentially to 24.57 million, due to linear and over-the-top (OTT) pressures domestically. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.41%.



Total OTT subscribers decreased 9.75% year over year to 17.21 million.

LGF.A’s Operating Details

Lionsgate’s adjusted OIBDA was $144.2 million in the reported quarter against the adjusted OIBDA of $150.9 million in the prior quarter.



Direct operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, expanded 610 basis points (bps) to 58.5%.



Distribution and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 460 bps to 18%.



General & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 150 bps year over year to 10.9%.



The company reported an operating income of $35.8 million in the reported quarter compared with an operating loss of $43.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of LGF.A

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Lionsgate had cash and cash equivalents of $200.5 million compared with $229.6 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.



Net cash flow provided by operating activities was negative $118.9 million at the end of the fiscal third quarter against a cash flow of $82 million used at the end of the previous quarter.



Adjusted free cash flow was $12.8 million compared with a negative free cash flow of $132.4 million in the previous quarter.

LGF.A’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

LGF.A currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



