Lionsgate Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y

Lionsgate (LGF.A) reported an adjusted loss of 43 cents per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 40 cents. The company had reported adjusted earnings of 21 cents in the year-ago quarter.



LGF.A’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 284.38%.



Revenues decreased 6.5% year over year to $948.6 million but beat the consensus mark by 2.12%.



Following fiscal second-quarter earnings, LGF.A’s shares fell more than 3% in after-hours trading . Lionsgate shares have declined 26.2% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s return of 7.5%.

Segment Details of LGF.A

Motion Picture (42.9% of revenues) revenues increased 2.8% year over year to $407.1 million. The segment generated a profit of $2.6 million, down 96% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 113.9%.



Television Production (43.9% of revenues) revenues increased 5.7% year over year to $416.6 million. Segmental profit was $24.4 million, down 61.3% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.27%.



The Media Networks segment (36.5% of revenues) reported revenues of $346.9 million, which decreased 16.7% year over year. Segmental profit dipped 59.1% to $27.2 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 81.45%.



Starz Networks’ revenues decreased 0.2% year over year to $343 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%.



Other revenues in the quarter fell 94.6% year over year to $3.9 million.



Total global subscribers, including STARZPLAY Arabia (a non-consolidated equity method investee), decreased sequentially to 25.66 million, due to linear and over-the-top (OTT) pressures domestically. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.51%.



Total OTT subscribers increased 10.8% year over year to 17.91 million.

LGF.A’s Operating Details

Lionsgate’s adjusted OIBDA loss was $17.7 million in the reported quarter against the adjusted OIBDA of $104.5 million in the prior quarter.



Direct operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, expanded 1295 basis points (bps) to 67.81%.



Distribution and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, expanded 272 bps to 24.55%.



General & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 63 bps year over year to 11.54%.



The company reported an operating loss of $88.6 million in the reported quarter compared with an operating loss of $817.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of LGF.A

As of Sept. 30, 2024, Lionsgate had cash and cash equivalents of $229.6 million compared with $192.5 million as of June 30, 2024.



Net cash flow provided by operating activities was negative $82 million at the end of the fiscal second quarter against a cash flow of $158.9 million used at the end of the previous quarter.



Adjusted free cash flow was negative $132.4 million compared with a negative free cash flow of $88.9 million in the previous quarter.

Lionsgate currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Shares of LGF.A have gained 26.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s growth of 7.4%.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

