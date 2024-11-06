Lionsgate price target lowered to $7.50 from $10 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on Lionsgate (LGF.A) to $7.50 from $10 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares ahead of the fiscal Q2 report.

