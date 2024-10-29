Lionsgate price target lowered to $13 from $15 at Rosenblatt

Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett lowered the firm’s price target on Lionsgate (LGF.B) to $13 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s “disappointing” theatrical run in the September quarter for the target cut.
