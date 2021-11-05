Lionsgate (LGF.A) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Lionsgate (LGF.A) reported adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.1%. However, the figure declined 54.5% year over year.



Revenues increased 19.2% year over year to $887.8 million but lagged the consensus mark by 3.33%.

Segment Details

Motion Picture (37.3% of revenues) revenues increased 28.5% year over year to $330.9 million. The segment generated profit of $101.8 million, up 22.7% year over year.



Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Quote

Television Production (37.8% of revenues) revenues surged 70.4% year over year to $336 million. Segmental profit was $28.5 million, which jumped 187.9% year over year.



Media Networks segment (43.3% of revenues) reported revenues of $384.7 million, down 0.9% year over year. Segmental profit decreased 94.1% to $5.5 million.



Starz Networks’ revenues decreased 0.6% year over year to $358.6 million. STARZPLAY International revenues in the quarter surged 83.8% year over year to $26.1 million.



Media Networks’ global subscribers reached 30 million, including STARZPLAY Arabia, a non-consolidated equity method investee, driven by robust domestic and international streaming subscriber growth. Global streaming subscribers increased 40% year over year to 18 million. STARZPLAY International subscribers grew 97% year over year to 7.5 million.

Operating Details

Lionsgate’s adjusted OIBDA declined 30.6% year over year to $108.2 million in the reported quarter.



Direct operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, expanded 520 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 54.4%.



Distribution and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, expanded 210 bps on a year-over-year basis to 24.4%.



Moreover, general & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 360 bps year over year to 12.4%.



Operating income was $29.8 million in the reported quarter, up 0.3% year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2021, Lionsgate had cash and cash equivalents of $442.6 million compared with $261.6 million as of Jun 30, 2021.



Net cash flow from operating activities was $16.1 million at the end of the fiscal second quarter compared with $348.7 million of cash outflow at the end of the previous quarter.



Adjusted free cash flow was $195.2 million against free cash outflow of $191.9 million in the previous quarter.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Lionsgate carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



AMC Entertainment AMC, Clarus CLAR and BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings BJ are some better-ranked stocks in the broader Consumer & Discretionary sector. All three stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Both AMC and Clarus are set to report their quarterly results on Nov 8. BJ’s Wholesale is scheduled to report the same on Nov 18.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.