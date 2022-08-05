Lionsgate (LGF.A) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Lionsgate ( LGF.A ) reported an adjusted loss of 23 cents per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 that lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.33%. The company had reported earnings of 18 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues decreased 0.8% year over year to $893.8 million and lagged the consensus mark by 2.29%.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Quote

Segment Details

Motion Picture (31.2% of revenues) revenues decreased 4.3% year over year to $278.8 million. The segment generated a profit of $73.1 million, up 6.4% year over year.



Television Production (48.4% of revenues) revenues increased 11.9% year over year to $432.2 million. Segmental profit was $30.7 million, which increased 136.2% year over year.



The Media Networks segment (42.6% of revenues) reported revenues of $381.2 million, down 0.3% year over year. Segmental profit decreased 23.3% to $33 million.



Starz Networks’ revenues decreased 2.4% year over year to $349.6 million.



STARZPLAY International revenues in the quarter rose 31.1% year over year to $31.6 million.



Total Media Networks global subscribers increased to 37.3 million, including STARZPLAY Arabia, a non-consolidated equity method investee, driven by robust international and domestic streaming subscriber growth.



Global streaming subscribers increased 57% year over year to 26.3 million. STARZPLAY International subscribers grew 100% year over year to 14.0 million.

Operating Details

Lionsgate’s adjusted OIBDA decreased 95.8% year over year to $5 million in the reported quarter.



Direct operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, expanded to 66.7% from 54% in the year-ago quarter.



Distribution and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 50 bps (basis points) on a year-over-year basis to 23.7%.



Moreover, general & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 290 bps year over year to 11.6%.



The company reported an operating loss of $68.2 million in the reported quarter against an operating profit of $20.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2022, Lionsgate had cash and cash equivalents of $378.5 million compared with $371.2 million as of Mar 31, 2022.



Net cash outflow from operating activities was $0.2 million at the end of the fiscal first quarter compared with $171.1 million of cash outflow at the end of the previous quarter.



Adjusted free cash outflow was $61.7 million against a free cash inflow of $87.7 million in the previous quarter.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Lionsgate carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The company’s shares have declined 41.9% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 29.6%.



Here are some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the broader sector.



DraftKings DKNG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). DKNG’s shares have decreased 41.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Gaming industry’s decline of 31.9%. DKNG is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 5, after market close.



Enthusiast Gaming EGLX carries a Zacks Rank #2. EGLX’s shares have fallen 35.4% in the year-to-date period. EGLX is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 15.



Century Casinos CNTY carries a Zacks Rank #2. CNTY’s shares have slumped 28.2% in the year-to-date period. CNTY is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 5, after market close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.