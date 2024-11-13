Lionsgate, Kingdom Story Company renew three-year first-look deal

Lionsgate Studios (LION) and Kingdom Story Company announced that the companies have agreed to renew their three-year first-look deal, extending the studios’ total collaboration to ten years. “Over the past decade, Kingdom films have established a unique ability to connect with their audiences in the faith community and beyond through high quality storytelling and exceptional productions, like their holiday hit The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. We’re proud to continue to collaborate with Kevin, Andy, Brandon and the entire team and thrilled that we are their creative home,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson.

