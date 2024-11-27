Lionsgate discloses filing of amended Form S-4 registration statement with SEC

Lionsgate (LGF.A) (LGF.B) on Wednesday disclosed the public filing of an amended Form S-4 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission around the separation of its studios business, to be called Lionsgate Studios (LION) Corp., and its media networks business, mainly Starz. The SEC filing calls for LG Studios to formally split from Starz to produce two separately traded public companies. The first, LGEC, will be renamed Starz Entertainment (STRZ) Corp., and New Lionsgate will be called Lionsgate Studios Corp. After the closing of the planned formal separation, pre-transaction shareholders of Lionsgate, the Hollywood studio, will own the shares in the two separately traded public companies. The transactions, involving a complex share exchange structure for shareholders, aim to be “generally tax-free for U.S. federal income tax purposes” for shareholders of LGEC and LG Studios common shares. The Lionsgate board of directors recommends that the Lionsgate shareholders vote “FOR” each of the proposals to be considered at the Lionsgate Annual General and Special Meeting. The LG Studios board of directors recommends that LG Studios shareholders vote “FOR” each of the proposals to be considered at the LG Studios Special Meeting.

