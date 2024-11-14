News & Insights

Lions Gate’s Strategic Split: Navigating Risks and Uncertainties in Studio Separation

November 14, 2024 — 01:02 am EST

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Class A (LGF.A) has disclosed a new risk, in the Corporate Activity and Growth category.

The proposed separation of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp’s motion picture and television studio operations from its other businesses poses significant risks and uncertainties that could disrupt or adversely affect the company’s overall business. Filed under a joint proxy statement/prospectus on Form S-4 with the SEC, this complex separation plan involves numerous challenges, such as obtaining regulatory approvals and navigating financial market uncertainties, which may delay or prevent its successful completion. Additionally, the significant time and expense required could strain the company’s resources, divert management’s focus, and potentially impact share prices if the anticipated benefits are not realized or if the plan fails to execute as expected. Unforeseen factors, including changes in law or competitive conditions, could further complicate the process, leading to unfavorable outcomes or higher-than-anticipated costs.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on LGF.A stock based on 2 Buys and 1 Hold.

To learn more about Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Class A’s risk factors, click here.

