Lions Gate (LGF.A) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) reported $970.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.5%. EPS of $0.28 for the same period compares to $0.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $927.62 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +300.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lions Gate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Global Subscribers : 24.57 million versus 25.98 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 24.57 million versus 25.98 million estimated by two analysts on average. Starz North America - Linear Subscribers : 7.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.43 million.

: 7.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.43 million. Total Starz - Linear Subscribers : 7.36 million compared to the 7.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 7.36 million compared to the 7.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Starz - STARZPLAY Arabia : 2.33 million compared to the 2.47 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2.33 million compared to the 2.47 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Starz - OTT Subscribers : 14.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 16.09 million.

: 14.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 16.09 million. Starz North America - Total : 19.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 21.77 million.

: 19.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 21.77 million. Total Starz - Total : 22.24 million versus 23.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 22.24 million versus 23.51 million estimated by two analysts on average. Starz North America - OTT Subscribers : 12.57 million compared to the 12.83 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 12.57 million compared to the 12.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Intersegment eliminations : -$87.80 million compared to the -$110.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.3% year over year.

: -$87.80 million compared to the -$110.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.3% year over year. Revenues- Media Networks : $344.50 million compared to the $352.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.4% year over year.

: $344.50 million compared to the $352.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.4% year over year. Revenues- Studio Business- Television Production : $404.60 million compared to the $423.30 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +62.9% year over year.

: $404.60 million compared to the $423.30 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +62.9% year over year. Revenues- Studio Business- Motion Picture: $309.20 million compared to the $266.12 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30.2% year over year.

Shares of Lions Gate have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A)

