Lions Gate (LGF.A) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Lions Gate Entertainment ( LGF.A ) is slated to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 25.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $970.16 million, indicating growth of 4.33% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained steady at 12 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 100% year over year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Factors to Note

Lions Gate’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have gained from a rebounding domestic box office and renewals of six key Lionsgate Television series.



Revenues from Lions Gate’s 17,000-title film and television library rose to $845 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



Lions Gate had a strong slate of content, which released in the quarter under review. These contents include John Wick 4 and new chapters of Saw, Expendables and Dirty Dancing franchises. This is expected to have positively impacted the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



Financially driven by three straight years of strong television slates, Lions Gate’s TV segment profit is growing at 50% per annum. This momentum is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Unveils

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Lions Gate has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming releases:



The Gap GPS has an Earnings ESP of +9.48% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GPS is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 17 cents per share, suggesting a rise of 61.36% year over year.



NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +2.43% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



NVDA is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 92 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 32.4%.



Costco Wholesale COST has an Earnings ESP of +0.04% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



COST is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST’s earnings is pegged at $3.32 per share, suggesting an increase of 4.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



