Lions Gate (LGF.A) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) will report quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 7.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.02 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Lions Gate metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Media Networks' will reach $424.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Studio Business- Television Production' will reach $343.08 million. The estimate points to a change of -43.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Studio Business- Motion Picture' to reach $415.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +43.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Type- Motion Picture- Theatrical' will reach $77.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +559.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Global Subscribers' should arrive at 28.73 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 37.2 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Starz Domestic - Linear Subscribers' should come in at 7.04 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Starz - Linear Subscribers' of 8.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.2 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Starz Domestic - OTT Subscribers' will likely reach 11.96 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.6 million.

Analysts expect 'LIONSGATE+ - OTT Subscribers' to come in at 4.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.3 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Starz - OTT Subscribers' at 16.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 24.9 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Starz Domestic - Total' reaching 18.64 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19.9 million.

The consensus estimate for 'LIONSGATE+ - Total' stands at 6.24 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 15.2 million.



Shares of Lions Gate have demonstrated returns of -0.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LGF.A is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

