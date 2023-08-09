Lions Gate (LGF.A) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) reported $908.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. EPS of -$0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $892.99 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.24, the EPS surprise was +83.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lions Gate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Global Subscribers : 29.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 30.43 million.

: 29.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 30.43 million. Starz Domestic - Linear Subscribers : 7.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.71 million.

: 7.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.71 million. LIONSGATE+ - Linear Subscribers : 1.8 million versus 1.9 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1.8 million versus 1.9 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total Starz - Linear Subscribers : 9.5 million compared to the 9.68 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 9.5 million compared to the 9.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Intersegment eliminations : -$97.50 million compared to the -$102.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -50.9% year over year.

: -$97.50 million compared to the -$102.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -50.9% year over year. Revenues- Media Networks : $381.10 million versus $377.72 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $381.10 million versus $377.72 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenues- Studio Business- Television Production : $218.50 million versus $279.38 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -49.4% change.

: $218.50 million versus $279.38 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -49.4% change. Revenues- Studio Business- Motion Picture : $406.50 million versus $343.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +45.7% change.

: $406.50 million versus $343.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +45.7% change. Revenue by Type- Motion Picture- Theatrical : $65.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $55.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +504.6%.

: $65.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $55.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +504.6%. Revenue by Type- Media Networks- LIONSGATE+ : $43.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.6%.

: $43.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.6%. Revenue by Type- Media Networks- Starz Networks : $337.40 million compared to the $349.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year.

: $337.40 million compared to the $349.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year. Revenue by Type- Television Production- Other: $24.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.1%.

Shares of Lions Gate have returned -9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.