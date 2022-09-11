Lions Gate Entertainment's (NYSE:LGF.A) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. So after we looked into Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A), the trends above didn't look too great.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Lions Gate Entertainment, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0019 = US$13m ÷ (US$9.1b - US$2.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Lions Gate Entertainment has an ROCE of 0.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 5.1%. NYSE:LGF.A Return on Capital Employed September 11th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Lions Gate Entertainment's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Lions Gate Entertainment here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Lions Gate Entertainment Tell Us?

In terms of Lions Gate Entertainment's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 2.8% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Lions Gate Entertainment becoming one if things continue as they have.

On a side note, Lions Gate Entertainment's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 26% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 0.2%. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

The Bottom Line On Lions Gate Entertainment's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 67% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Like most companies, Lions Gate Entertainment does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Lions Gate Entertainment isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

