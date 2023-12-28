Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) Acquires Global Platform eOne

Lions Gate Entertainment ( LGF.A ) announced that it has completed the acquisition of the global entertainment platform, eOne, from Hasbro HAS. The purchase price for eOne was $375 million in cash.



The sale is subject to purchase price adjustments, plus Lions Gate’s assumption of production financing loans for eOne projects. This acquisition significantly enriches the company's library with the addition of 6,500 film and television titles. It serves to enhance and fortify LGF.A's scripted and unscripted television divisions while expanding its brand and franchise portfolio, as well as extending its influence in Canada and the U.K.



eOne, known for producing notable content like The Rookie, the critically acclaimed Showtime series Yellowjackets and the enduring Discovery unscripted series Naked & Afraid, now contributes its diverse catalog to Lions Gate's extensive entertainment offerings.



LGF.A also secures film development rights to Hasbro's cherished Monopoly brand. This acquisition represents a significant milestone for Lions Gate, solidifying its position in the global entertainment industry and opening up new avenues for growth and success.



This acquisition is expected to boost the company’s top line in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lions Gate’s fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.92 billion, indicating 1.76% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 55 cents per share, indicating 1275% year-over-year growth.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Price and Consensus

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. price-consensus-chart | Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Quote

Lions Gate’s Expanded Library to Fend Off Competition

As the largest independent film company globally, Lions Gate is home to beloved franchises like John Wick, The Hunger Games, Twilight, Saw, The Expendables and Now You See Me. Annually, the studio releases 10-15 wide theatrical films and an additional 40-50 titles across various platforms, including direct-to-streaming.



The company's film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment ventures are supported by an extensive library boasting 18,000 titles. Lions Gate is renowned for its iconic film and television franchises and is characterized as a forward-looking digital company, guided by an entrepreneurial spirit and a dedication to innovation.



Shares of Lions Gate, which currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), have gained 82.8% year to date against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 16.8% due to a vast portfolio of content. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



LGF.A’s expanded library fends off competition from Disney DIS and Warner Bros. Discovery WBD.



Disney Plus stands as a formidable competitor to Lions Gate, offering a compelling range of content. It is the exclusive platform for streaming a vast collection, including Disney and Pixar libraries, Star Wars movies, Marvel films, original TV shows, National Geographic content and extensive seasons of The Simpsons. Hit series like The Mandalorian, Loki, Andor and She-Hulk, along with critically acclaimed titles like Turning Red and Encanto, have garnered widespread popularity.



Paramount Plus consolidates live news and sports with a vast array of on-demand content, encompassing shows and movies, including original productions. Leveraging the diverse brands of Paramount, such as CBS, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, and Paramount Pictures movie studio, the platform offers a comprehensive entertainment experience. Key attractions include the Star Trek catalog, featuring classics and new originals like Star Trek: Discovery and Picard, along with acclaimed series like The Good Fight.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.