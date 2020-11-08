Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$13.00

As you might know, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) last week released its latest second-quarter, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at US$745m, but statutory earnings fell catastrophically short, with a loss of US$0.08 some 56% larger than what the analysts had predicted. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:LGF.A Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from 14 analysts covering Lions Gate Entertainment is for revenues of US$3.15b in 2021, implying an uncomfortable 10% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 73% to US$0.13. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$3.27b and US$0.13 per share in losses.

The analysts lifted their price target 5.8% to US$13.00per share, with reduced revenue estimates seemingly not expected to have a long-term impact on the intrinsic value of the business. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Lions Gate Entertainment, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$20.00 and the most bearish at US$9.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Lions Gate Entertainment's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 10%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 9.4% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 15% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Lions Gate Entertainment is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Lions Gate Entertainment. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Lions Gate Entertainment analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Lions Gate Entertainment (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

