Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A): Are Analysts Optimistic?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.'s (NYSE:LGF.A) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The US$3.6b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$19m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$90m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Lions Gate Entertainment will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 14 industry analysts covering Lions Gate Entertainment, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$15m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 55% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:LGF.A Earnings Per Share Growth January 3rd 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Lions Gate Entertainment's upcoming projects, but, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Lions Gate Entertainment currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Lions Gate Entertainment which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Lions Gate Entertainment, take a look at Lions Gate Entertainment's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Lions Gate Entertainment worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Lions Gate Entertainment is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Lions Gate Entertainment’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.