Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Class B (LGF.B) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Class B (LGF.B) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/23/2024, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Class B to post earnings of $0.11 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.11 billion. Last quarter, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Class B beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.27 on estimates of $0.21. The stock fell by -12.77% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LGF.B stock has fallen by -3.63%.

About Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Class B

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp is a filmed entertainment studio with a presence in motion pictures, television programming, home entertainment, and digitally delivered content. The company releases more than 25 motion pictures theatrically per year, which includes films developed in-house, as well as films acquired from third parties.

