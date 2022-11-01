Lions back in Sydney zoo enclosure after escape

November 01, 2022 — 09:49 pm EDT

Written by Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

By Lewis Jackson

SYDNEY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Five lions have been returned to their enclosures at Taronga Zoo in Sydney after escaping early on Wednesday before opening hours, according to a statement from the zoo.

The zoo declared a "code one" alert early on Monday morning after video footage showed four cubs and one adult lion outside their enclosure at 6.30 a.m. (1930 GMT) on Monday, Taronga Zoo Executive Director Simon Duffy told a press conference.

The lions escaped into a small area adjacent to the main exhibit but were still separated from the rest of the zoo by a six-foot fence.

Zoo keepers tranquilised and returned one cub while the remaining four made their way back of their own accord. There were no injuries to people or animals and the zoo opened as normal.

"The zoo has very strict safety protocols in place for such an incident and immediate action was taken. All persons on site were moved to safe zones," said Duffy.

The zoo does not yet know how the animals escaped and has launched a formal review.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Alasdair Pal and Edwina Gibbs)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter