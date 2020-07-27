Lionheart Acquisition II, a blank check company formed by Lionheart Capital targeting a real estate technology company, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The Miami, FL-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at a price of $10. Each unit consists of one share and one-half of one redeemable warrant; exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Lionheart Acquisition II would command a fully diluted market value of $257 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Ophir Sternberg, the founder and CEO of Lionheart Capital, and CFO Paul Rapisarda, the CFO of Lionheart Capital and former CFO of solar company Etrion Corp (TSX:ETX).



The Miami, FL-based company was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LCAPU. Lionheart Acquisition II filed confidentially on February 13, 2020. Nomura Securities and Cantor Fitzgerald are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Lionheart Capital's real estate technology SPAC Lionheart Acquisition II files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.