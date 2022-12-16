Lionel Messi: Argentina player's World Cup goals, stats and career highlights

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Argentina captain Lionel Messi could mark his final World Cup match by winning the title that has proven elusive in an otherwise glittering career for club and country.

Here is a look at the talismanic forward's performance at the tournament in Qatar before Sunday's final at the 80,000 capacity Lusail Stadium against defending champions France as well as his other major highlights.

HOW HAS MESSI PERFORMED IN THE 2022 WORLD CUP?

Messi, who eight years ago dragged Argentina to the World Cup final only to lose to Germany, has been in brilliant form with five goals in the 2022 tournament -- the same as French striker Kylian Mbappe.

The 35-year-old Argentine also tops the assists charts with three to sit alongside Harry Kane (England), Antoine Griezmann (France) and Bruno Fernandes (Portugal).

HOW DOES MESSI COMPARE WITH OTHER KEY PLAYERS IN QATAR?

Messi has had a significantly better tournament than his great rival and five-times Ballon D'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who was benched by Portugal for their games against Switzerland and Morocco after scoring in a fifth straight World Cup.

A lot was expected of Messi's Paris St Germain team mate Neymar Jr., but the Brazilian scored only two goals and could not help the five-times champions get past the quarter-finals after overcoming his injury woes earlier in the tournament.

Mbappe, another of Messi's PSG colleagues, has also enjoyed a superb tournament to set up a tantalising showdown with him for the golden boot on the grandest stage of world soccer.

WHAT ARE THE HIGHLIGHTS OF MESSI'S INTERNATIONAL CAREER?

* International caps: 171

* International goals: 96

* World Cup appearances: 5 (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022)

* World Cup matches played: 25 (joint-record with Germany's Lothar Matthaeus)

* World Cup goals: 11 (record for Argentina)

* World Cup finals: 2 (2014, 2022)

* World Cup 2022 goals: 5

* World Cup 2022 assists: 3 (only player to register an assist in five World Cups)

* World Cup 2022 Man of the Match awards: 4 (10 overall in World Cups, the highest)

* Other honours: Copa America (2021), CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions (2022), Summer Olympics (2008), FIFA World Youth Championship (2005)

WHAT INDIVIDUAL HONOURS HAS MESSI WON?

* Ballon d'Or: 7 (a record - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021)

* World Cup Golden Ball award: 1 (2014)

* FIFA World Player of the Year: 1 (2009)

* The Best FIFA Men's Player: 1 (2019)

* European Golden Shoe: 6 (2009–10, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19)

* FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball: 2 (2009, 2011)

* Laureus World Sportsman of the Year: 1 (2020)

* Argentine Footballer of the Year: 14 (2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021)

WHAT ARE THE HIGHLIGHTS OF MESSI'S CLUB CAREER?

* Messi, who joined Barcelona's youth setup aged 13, spent much of his professional career at the Spanish club and is their all-time top scorer and appearance maker with 672 goals in 778 games in all competitions.

* He won 35 trophies at Barcelona, including 10 LaLiga titles, four Champions League trophies, three UEFA Super Cups, seven Copa del Rey crowns and three FIFA Club World Cups.

* He joined French side PSG on a two-year contract in 2021.

* He has scored 23 goals and recorded 29 assists in 53 appearances for the French club, winning the Ligue 1 title in the 2021-22 season as well as the French Super Cup in July 2022.

(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar, Manasi Pathak and Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

((manasi.pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.