Lion Travel Service Co. (TWSE:2731) Price Target Decreased by 26.32% to 142.80

The average one-year price target for Lion Travel Service Co. (TWSE:2731) has been revised to NT$142.80 / share. This is a decrease of 26.32% from the prior estimate of NT$193.80 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$141.40 to a high of NT$147.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.46% from the latest reported closing price of NT$173.00 / share.

Lion Travel Service Co. Maintains 4.49% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.49%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.48% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lion Travel Service Co.. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 29.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2731 is 0.03%, an increase of 27.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.61% to 2,936K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DEM - WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund N holds 764K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2731 by 45.57% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 545K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GERIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 538K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares , representing an increase of 87.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2731 by 719.84% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 353K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares , representing a decrease of 6.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2731 by 34.50% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 142K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.