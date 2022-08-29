World Markets

Lion mauls man to death in Ghana zoo

Contributor
Cooper Inveen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO

A lion at Ghana's Accra Zoo mauled a man to death after he entered its enclosure over the weekend, the government said in a statement.

ACCRA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A lion at Ghana's Accra Zoo mauled a man to death after he entered its enclosure over the weekend, the government said in a statement.

At around noon local time on Sunday, security guards on patrol noticed that the middle-aged victim had climbed over a tall mesh fence and entered the enclosure of a lion, a lioness and two cubs.

His motivation has yet to be determined.

"The intruder was attacked and injured by one of the lions," the state Forestry Commission said on Sunday, adding that the man had died from wounds he sustained in the attack.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

None of the animals escaped during the incident and the enclosure remains secure, the statement said.

Lions are a top attraction at Accra Zoo, where reinforced mesh fencing allows visitors to view the predators up close.

(Reporting by Cooper Inveen, Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular