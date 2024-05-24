News & Insights

Lion Group Unveils 2024 Share Incentive Plan

May 24, 2024 — 05:57 pm EDT

Lion Group Holding (LGHL) has released an update.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. has announced its 2024 Share Incentive Plan, designed to align the interests of its Board members, employees, and consultants with those of its shareholders, thereby motivating superior performance and potentially enhancing company value. The Plan includes various award types, such as options and restricted shares, to retain and attract talented individuals who are crucial to the company’s success. The program is structured to be flexible and adhere to applicable legal and accounting standards.

