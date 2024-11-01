Lion Group Holding Highlights Diverse Trading Services

Lion Group Holding (LGHL) has released an update.

Lion Group Holding emphasizes its role as a Chinese investor-focused trading platform, offering diverse financial services through its Lion Brokers Pro app. The company has not engaged in OTC Stock Options Trading in Hong Kong since its inception. Their services cater primarily to affluent Chinese investors both within and outside the PRC.

