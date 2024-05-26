Lion Energy Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Lion Energy Limited (AU:LIO) has released an update.

In the latest Annual General Meeting of Lion Energy Limited, all proposed resolutions were successfully passed by shareholder poll, including a special resolution regarding a 10% placement facility. The voting results showcased strong support for the company’s agendas, with significant majority votes in favor of key resolutions such as the remuneration report and the re-election of directors. These outcomes reflect shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

