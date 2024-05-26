News & Insights

Stocks

Lion Energy Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 26, 2024 — 11:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lion Energy Limited (AU:LIO) has released an update.

In the latest Annual General Meeting of Lion Energy Limited, all proposed resolutions were successfully passed by shareholder poll, including a special resolution regarding a 10% placement facility. The voting results showcased strong support for the company’s agendas, with significant majority votes in favor of key resolutions such as the remuneration report and the re-election of directors. These outcomes reflect shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:LIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LIOEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.