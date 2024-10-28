News & Insights

Lion Energy Sees Cash Increase Amid Investment Gains

October 28, 2024 — 09:48 pm EDT

Lion Energy Limited (AU:LIO) has released an update.

Lion Energy Limited reports a net cash increase for the quarter ending September 2024, driven by a significant inflow from investing activities amounting to $1.76 million. Despite operating activities resulting in a cash outflow, the company’s cash position remains bolstered by previous financing efforts. This financial stability might interest investors looking for potential growth opportunities in the energy sector.

