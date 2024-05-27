Lion Energy Secures $1.6M Convertible Note Funding

Lion Energy Limited (AU:LIO) has released an update.

Lion Energy Limited has successfully raised A$1.6 million through the issuance of Convertible Notes to three of its key shareholders, signaling strong support for the company’s financial strategy and future prospects. The funds are earmarked for the Port of Brisbane project, with the company actively engaging in negotiations and due diligence with potential joint venture partners for its East Coast hydrogen initiative. The Convertible Notes, which are unsecured with no interest and have a set conversion price, will be redeemable at their maturity date in December 2025 if not converted into shares.

