Lion Energy Plans New Convertible Notes Issue

Lion Energy Limited (AU:LIO) has released an update.

Lion Energy Limited has announced a new proposed issue of securities, specifically convertible notes, with a maximum of 1,600,000 units to be issued. The proposed issue date has been slated for June 11, 2024. This move indicates potential growth opportunities for investors looking to diversify their portfolio in the energy sector.

For further insights into AU:LIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.