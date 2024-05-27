News & Insights

Lion Energy Plans New Convertible Notes Issue

May 27, 2024 — 08:09 pm EDT

Lion Energy Limited (AU:LIO) has released an update.

Lion Energy Limited has announced a new proposed issue of securities, specifically convertible notes, with a maximum of 1,600,000 units to be issued. The proposed issue date has been slated for June 11, 2024. This move indicates potential growth opportunities for investors looking to diversify their portfolio in the energy sector.

